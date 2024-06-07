Left Menu

Dalit Sarpanch Assault Sparks Outrage In Madhya Pradesh Village

A Dalit sarpanch in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten by goons, prompting him to leave his village. This harassment had been ongoing for two years, aiming to force him out of office and obtain his digital signature password dongle. Police have arrested one suspect.

PTI | Morena | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:07 IST
  • India

In a tragic incident that has shocked the village of Koutharkalan in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, a Dalit sarpanch was reportedly tied to a tree and severely beaten by local goons, forcing him to flee his native village. The sarpanch had been enduring harassment for two years, with the attackers demanding he relinquish his position and hand over a dongle containing his digital signature password.

According to a complaint filed at the Porsa police station, the assailants took him to the outskirts of Koutharkalan on May 3, where they carried out the violent act. Police have registered a case against Diwakar Singh Tomar, who has since been arrested, and his brother Pinku. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Ambah Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ravi Bhadoria confirmed.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the victim later packed his belongings and left for Gohad town with his family. Panchayat secretary Balvir Sikarwar stated that the sarpanch informed him about the atrocities he was facing, which led to his decision to leave the village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

