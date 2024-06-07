House Arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Sparks Outrage

On Friday, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference and chief cleric of Jamia Masjid, was placed under house arrest. He was prevented from offering congregational prayers at the mosque, inciting condemnation from the mosque's managing body, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar.

The managing body said the action impeded Mirwaiz from performing his religious and official duties as the chief cleric of Kashmir. They were informed Friday morning that Mirwaiz would remain under house arrest and be prohibited from visiting the Jamia Masjid.

'It appears that Mirwaiz's house arrest is a consequence of the blasphemous incident that occurred on Wednesday at Government Medical College Srinagar,' the statement read. The incident involved dozens of students and junior doctors protesting against a student who allegedly posted a blasphemous display picture, leading to the student's suspension and a police investigation.

