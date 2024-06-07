Left Menu

Americans Face Charges in Congo Coup Attempt

Three Americans, including two young men and a man with past marijuana trafficking charges, appeared in a Congo military court for alleged involvement in a failed coup attempt. They face serious charges like terrorism and murder. The US embassy has yet to provide consular services to the accused.

PTI | Kinshasa | Updated: 07-06-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In a significant development, three Americans are facing charges in a military court in Kinshasa for their alleged involvement in last month's botched coup attempt in Congo. The courtroom scene on Friday featured rows of defendants on plastic chairs, reflecting the high-stakes nature of the hearing.

The coup attempt led by opposition figure Christian Malanga resulted in six deaths, and Malanga himself was killed shortly after the attack. His 21-year-old son, Marcel Malanga, and two other Americans are among the accused. They reportedly had no knowledge of the coup's true intent, according to their families.

The defendants are up against severe charges, ranging from terrorism and murder to criminal association, many of which carry the death penalty. The US embassy has yet to intervene, leaving the accused without consular support as they navigate this complex legal battle. Observers, including Human Rights Watch, are scrutinizing the credibility of the charges, particularly for those with tenuous links to the coup plot.

