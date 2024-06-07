Teacher Gets Life Imprisonment for Raping Minor Student
A court has convicted a teacher, Santosh Kumar Jaiswal, for raping a 12-year-old student and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The incident, which took place in November 2019, led to an FIR. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.6 lakh on Jaiswal.
In a significant judicial decision, a teacher has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a minor student by a court here on Friday. The convict, Santosh Kumar Jaiswal, a teacher at the school, committed the heinous crime against a class five, 12-year-old student.
The court of Additional Sessions Judge Amit Veer Singh handed down the life sentence and imposed a fine of Rs 1.6 lakh on Jaiswal.
The rape occurred in November 2019, and following a complaint, police registered an FIR under section 376 of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.
