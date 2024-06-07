Teacher Gets Life Imprisonment for Raping Minor Student

In a significant judicial decision, a teacher has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of a minor student by a court here on Friday. The convict, Santosh Kumar Jaiswal, a teacher at the school, committed the heinous crime against a class five, 12-year-old student.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Amit Veer Singh handed down the life sentence and imposed a fine of Rs 1.6 lakh on Jaiswal.

The rape occurred in November 2019, and following a complaint, police registered an FIR under section 376 of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

