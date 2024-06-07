NIA Sentences Two in Major Fake Currency Seizure Case

A NIA special court in Haryana's Panchkula has handed down rigorous imprisonment sentences to two men involved in a counterfeit currency racket, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Following a thorough review of the evidence presented by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the court on Wednesday sentenced Kasim to five years and 15 days in prison along with a Rs 20,000 fine, and Najmuddin alias Najmu to four years and 10 days in prison, also with a fine of Rs 20,000.

This latest conviction brings the total number of people convicted in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) cases this year to six. The NIA had initially filed its charge-sheet against the accused on August 26, 2019, following Kasim's arrest near a petrol pump in Gurugram, where 6,000 counterfeit Indian currency notes were seized.

Investigations revealed that Kasim and Najmuddin had conspired to print counterfeit currency using a printer and a laptop in Nuh, Mewat, and planned to distribute the fake notes across the country. The conviction is seen as a crucial step in the NIA's ongoing efforts to dismantle fake currency rackets and tackle economic destabilization threats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)