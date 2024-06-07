Left Menu

NIA Sentences Two in Major Fake Currency Seizure Case

A NIA special court in Panchkula has sentenced two men, Kasim and Najmuddin, for their involvement in a fake Indian currency racket. The two men received rigorous imprisonment sentences and fines after being caught with counterfeit notes. This brings the total number of FICN convictions this year to six.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:58 IST
NIA Sentences Two in Major Fake Currency Seizure Case
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A NIA special court in Haryana's Panchkula has handed down rigorous imprisonment sentences to two men involved in a counterfeit currency racket, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Following a thorough review of the evidence presented by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the court on Wednesday sentenced Kasim to five years and 15 days in prison along with a Rs 20,000 fine, and Najmuddin alias Najmu to four years and 10 days in prison, also with a fine of Rs 20,000.

This latest conviction brings the total number of people convicted in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) cases this year to six. The NIA had initially filed its charge-sheet against the accused on August 26, 2019, following Kasim's arrest near a petrol pump in Gurugram, where 6,000 counterfeit Indian currency notes were seized.

Investigations revealed that Kasim and Najmuddin had conspired to print counterfeit currency using a printer and a laptop in Nuh, Mewat, and planned to distribute the fake notes across the country. The conviction is seen as a crucial step in the NIA's ongoing efforts to dismantle fake currency rackets and tackle economic destabilization threats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024