Godhra Train Incident: Juvenile Offenders Sentenced Decades Later

Two decades after the Godhra train burning incident, three individuals involved as minors have been sentenced by Gujarat's Juvenile Justice Board to three years in a remand home. Although now adults, they were implicated in the communal riots-triggering arson. Two others were acquitted, and the sentences can be appealed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Godhra | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Gujarat Juvenile Justice Board has sentenced three individuals, who were minors at the time, for their involvement in the infamous Godhra train burning incident over two decades ago. These individuals have now been assigned a three-year stay in a remand home, highlighting the enduring legal ramifications of the event that once shook the nation.

The decision, handed down by JJB Chairman K S Modi in Panchmahal district, also imposes a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of the three parties involved. Meanwhile, two other suspects, similarly juveniles at the time of the incident, were acquitted for lack of conclusive evidence.

The Godhra train incident brought the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express to flames, resulting in the death of 59 'kar sevaks' and creating a ripple effect that fueled widespread riots throughout Gujarat, claiming over 1,000 lives—most from a minority community. Efforts to seek justice continue, with various appeals pending in higher courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

