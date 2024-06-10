Left Menu

Daring Daylight Robbery Foiled in Himachal Bank

Four armed robbers attempted to rob a gold loan branch of a bank in Una, Himachal Pradesh, but were unsuccessful due to a siren alert triggered by opening the bank gate. They assaulted staff and a customer before fleeing. Investigations are ongoing.

PTI | Una | Updated: 10-06-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 18:21 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen daylight incident on Monday, four assailants stormed a bank in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, assaulting staff and a customer during a failed robbery attempt.

The Una police swiftly registered a case following the episode at a gold loan branch. The robbers, arriving on bikes early morning, queried employees about gold loans before forcefully entering the bank as it opened for business. They overpowered the employees and a female customer at gunpoint.

However, the bank's security siren was triggered, foiling their plans. The assailants fled with mobile phones but emptied-handed on the gold. Police are analyzing CCTV footage and vow to apprehend the suspects soon, stated Una SP Rakesh Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

