Daring Daylight Robbery Foiled in Himachal Bank

In a brazen daylight incident on Monday, four assailants stormed a bank in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, assaulting staff and a customer during a failed robbery attempt.

The Una police swiftly registered a case following the episode at a gold loan branch. The robbers, arriving on bikes early morning, queried employees about gold loans before forcefully entering the bank as it opened for business. They overpowered the employees and a female customer at gunpoint.

However, the bank's security siren was triggered, foiling their plans. The assailants fled with mobile phones but emptied-handed on the gold. Police are analyzing CCTV footage and vow to apprehend the suspects soon, stated Una SP Rakesh Singh.

