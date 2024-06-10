Left Menu

Chilling Escape: Survivor Recounts Terrifying Terror Attack in J&K

Bhawani Shankar, a survivor of the deadly terror attack on a bus of pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir, recounts the harrowing 20-25 minutes of horror. Shankar and his family, who were visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, were among the injured. The attack resulted in nine deaths and multiple injuries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 19:19 IST
In a chilling account, Bhawani Shankar, a survivor of the recent terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir, described the 20-25 minutes of sheer horror amid gunfire from the hills.

The attack, which took place in Reasi district, killed nine people and injured 41, including Shankar and his family from Delhi. Shankar, on a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi for his wedding anniversary, detailed how the attacker opened fire on the bus on its way to Shiv Khori temple, causing it to fall into a deep gorge.

Shankar's wife and children, all injured, are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident has left a deep impact on Shankar, who recalls the horrific moments vividly while recovering from his injuries.

