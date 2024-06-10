Chilling Escape: Survivor Recounts Terrifying Terror Attack in J&K

In a chilling account, Bhawani Shankar, a survivor of the recent terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir, described the 20-25 minutes of sheer horror amid gunfire from the hills.

The attack, which took place in Reasi district, killed nine people and injured 41, including Shankar and his family from Delhi. Shankar, on a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi for his wedding anniversary, detailed how the attacker opened fire on the bus on its way to Shiv Khori temple, causing it to fall into a deep gorge.

Shankar's wife and children, all injured, are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir. The incident has left a deep impact on Shankar, who recalls the horrific moments vividly while recovering from his injuries.

