Shadow Groups Retract Claims After Outrage Over Deadly Jammu Attack

Three shadow groups associated with banned terror outfits initially claimed responsibility for Sunday's deadly attack on pilgrims in Jammu. However, after widespread condemnation over the deaths of nine individuals, they retracted their statements. The incident underscores the pressing need for enhanced security and vigilance in the region.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:44 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Three shadow groups associated with banned terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed initially claimed responsibility for the fatal attack on pilgrims in Jammu this Sunday. The attack resulted in nine deaths, including a two-year-old child, and caused widespread condemnation.

The People's Anti-Fascist Force (PAFF), Revival of Resistance—both linked to Jaish—and The Resistance Front, affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially asserted their involvement via social media. However, faced with massive public outrage, they quickly retracted their statements and attempted to shift blame onto government agencies.

The assault on the bus traveling from Shiv Khori to Katra in Reasi ended with the vehicle plunging into a gorge near Teryath village, leading to 41 injuries. Security experts underscore the urgent need for enhanced vigilance to prevent future attacks and ensure civilian safety.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

