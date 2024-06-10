Tackling Judicial Vacancies: Meghwal's Mission in Law Portfolio
Arjun Ram Meghwal, recently allocated the law portfolio, faces the critical challenges of addressing judicial vacancies and the pending cases. Finalising the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for judicial appointments is also a priority. With over five crore cases pending across courts, judicial vacancies are a significant contributor to this backlog.
- Country:
- India
Arjun Ram Meghwal has been allocated the law portfolio, posing critical challenges ahead. Notably, tackling judicial vacancies and the backlog of pending cases are key areas of concern.
The Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), which outlines judicial appointments, elevations, and transfers, requires finalisation. Meghwal's awareness of this portfolio is crucial.
Currently, over five crore cases are pending in courts across India. Key reasons include vacant posts, with 345 vacancies in high courts and two in the Supreme Court. An effective MoP, supported by the judiciary's top echelons, remains pending, despite ongoing deliberations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Astonished to see TMC questioning judiciary; will it now let loose goons on judges: PM Modi on HC scrapping OBC status of several classes.
Modi Slams TMC for Betraying OBC Youths and Attacking Judiciary in West Bengal
Shehbaz Sharif Blasts Judiciary Over Imran Khan Bail Allegations
PM Modi Accuses TMC of Betraying OBC Youths and Judiciary
Pakistan's Law Minister Advocates for Minority Judges in Higher Judiciary