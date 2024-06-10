Left Menu

Tackling Judicial Vacancies: Meghwal's Mission in Law Portfolio

Arjun Ram Meghwal, recently allocated the law portfolio, faces the critical challenges of addressing judicial vacancies and the pending cases. Finalising the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for judicial appointments is also a priority. With over five crore cases pending across courts, judicial vacancies are a significant contributor to this backlog.

Arjun Ram Meghwal
Arjun Ram Meghwal has been allocated the law portfolio, posing critical challenges ahead. Notably, tackling judicial vacancies and the backlog of pending cases are key areas of concern.

The Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), which outlines judicial appointments, elevations, and transfers, requires finalisation. Meghwal's awareness of this portfolio is crucial.

Currently, over five crore cases are pending in courts across India. Key reasons include vacant posts, with 345 vacancies in high courts and two in the Supreme Court. An effective MoP, supported by the judiciary's top echelons, remains pending, despite ongoing deliberations.

