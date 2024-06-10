Odisha Police Crack Down on Fake Matriculation Certificate Racket

Odisha Police on Monday made another arrest in the ongoing fake matriculation certificate racket in Koraput district. Authorities identified the accused as Chhanda Charan Sahoo, adding to the seven individuals previously apprehended in connection with the scandal.

According to police reports, Sahoo forged his matriculation certificate to apply for the position of Gramin Dak Sevak, effectively depriving legitimate candidates of their rightful job opportunities. 'During the course of investigation, it was prima facie proved that accused Sahoo had forged the matriculation certificate and used it to apply for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak, thereby depriving genuine aspirants from their right of getting jobs,' stated the crime branch.

The initial complaint was filed at Jeypore town police station by the superintendent of post offices, Koraput division, alleging fraudulent certificates were used for Gramin Dak Sevak appointments. The crime branch later took over the investigation. The crackdown follows a similar bust last year in Bolangir district, leading to 20 arrests.

