Pune Court Extends Custody in Porsche Accident Case

A Pune court has extended the police custody of the parents involved in the fatal Porsche car accident case till June 14. The parents, Vishal and Shivani Agrawal, are accused of destroying evidence by swapping their son's blood samples, who was allegedly drunk during the crash that killed two IT professionals.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-06-2024 00:09 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 00:09 IST
A Pune court on Monday extended the police custody of Vishal and Shivani Agrawal, parents of the 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the fatal Porsche car accident, till June 14. Another accused in the same case, Ashpak Makandar, also had his custody extended.

The police informed the court that there is a strong possibility that the parents destroyed the original blood samples of their son, necessitating further custodial interrogation. The teen's father, realtor Vishal Agrawal, and mother Shivani were arrested after suspicions arose that they swapped the juvenile's blood samples. The teenager was reportedly drunk at the time of the May 19 crash, which resulted in the deaths of two motorbike-borne IT professionals in Kalyani Nagar.

Shivani Agrawal was arrested on June 1 after it was revealed that her son's blood samples were replaced with hers at Sassoon General Hospital. The police also arrested a hospital staff member and two doctors involved. They are already in judicial custody. The prosecution has argued for confronting the accused together to further the investigation, despite opposition from the defense lawyer, who maintained that the parents had already spent considerable time in police remand. The minor boy remains in an observation home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

