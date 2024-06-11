Supreme Court Scrutinizes NEET Examination Amid Allegations

On Tuesday, June 11, the Supreme Court addressed significant concerns, emphasizing the compromised sanctity of NEET-UG 2024. The court called for explanations from the Centre and the National Testing Agency regarding accusations of question paper leaks and other malpractices.

In another ruling, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea that pointed to discrepancies in the NEET-PG 2022 examination. The petitioners sought the disclosure of answer keys and sheets for post-graduate medical science courses.

These rulings underline the judiciary's role in maintaining integrity and transparency in the national examination processes.

