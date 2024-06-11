Supreme Court Scrutinizes NEET Examination Amid Allegations
The Supreme Court reviewed important issues on June 11, focusing on allegations of question paper leaks in NEET-UG 2024 and malpractices. Additionally, the court dismissed a plea regarding discrepancies in the NEET-PG 2022 examination, which sought the disclosure of answer keys and sheets for medical science admissions.
On Tuesday, June 11, the Supreme Court addressed significant concerns, emphasizing the compromised sanctity of NEET-UG 2024. The court called for explanations from the Centre and the National Testing Agency regarding accusations of question paper leaks and other malpractices.
In another ruling, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea that pointed to discrepancies in the NEET-PG 2022 examination. The petitioners sought the disclosure of answer keys and sheets for post-graduate medical science courses.
These rulings underline the judiciary's role in maintaining integrity and transparency in the national examination processes.
