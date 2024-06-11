Left Menu

Milan Court Cracks Down on Fashion Supply Chain Exploitation

Prosecutors in Milan are probing the supply chain of several fashion brands following allegations of worker exploitation. A unit of LVMH in Italy is under court administration due to illegal working conditions found at its suppliers. Similar actions have been taken against Giorgio Armani's suppliers. Both LVMH and Armani deny wrongdoing.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 19:37 IST
Milan Court Cracks Down on Fashion Supply Chain Exploitation
AI Generated Representative Image

Prosecutors in Milan are investigating the supply chain of around a dozen more fashion brands, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, after a unit of France's LVMH in Italy was placed under court administration in a worker exploitation probe. On Monday, a Milan court appointed a commissioner to run an LVMH-owned maker of Dior-branded handbags after an investigation into four of its suppliers based in the surroundings of Italy's fashion capital uncovered illegal working conditions for staff.

On-site inspections and checks on electricity usage data led prosecutors to allege workers were employed for extended hours, working often into the night and during holidays. Some of the staff slept where they worked, had no regular contracts, with some having illegally immigrated into Italy. This is the third such decision this year by the Milan court in charge of pre-emptive measures, which in April took similar steps in relation to a company owned by Giorgio Armani due to accusations the fashion group was "culpably failing" to properly oversee its suppliers. Armani Group said at the time it had always sought to "minimise abuses in the supply chain".

LVMH on Monday declined to comment on the court's decision. Milan prosecutors and Italian police are investigating further small manufacturers that supply around a dozen other brands, the person said, declining to provide further details because the information is confidential.

The appointment of a special commissioner is intended to give the fashion brands time to fix problems in their supply chain while continuing to operate. Neither LVMH nor Armani are under investigation, while the suppliers targeted by the probe face accusations of worker exploitation, copies of the court decisions seen by Reuters showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024