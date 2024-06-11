Left Menu

Iraqi Forces Eliminate Senior ISIS Commander in Raqqa

Iraqi security forces have killed Abu Zainab, a senior member of the Islamic State group, in Raqqa, Syria. He was responsible for attacks against Iraqi government forces. The operation was conducted with the aid of U.S.-led coalition forces. IS militants continue to wage attacks in Iraq despite their defeat in 2017.

Updated: 11-06-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:32 IST
Iraqi security forces have killed a senior member of the Islamic State group in Syria who was responsible for carrying out attacks against Iraqi government forces, the Iraqi National Security Service said on Tuesday. Abu Zainab, an Iraqi national, was killed in the Syrian city of Raqqa "during the past days" in cooperation with U.S.-led coalition forces, it said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition did not respond to a request for comment. The U.S.-led coalition is working with Iraqi security forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria against remnants of the Islamic State group.

In Iraq, the group was defeated in 2017 but IS militants still wage regular attacks on police, the army and Iraqi state paramilitary units.

