Left Menu

Chinese Cyber Espionage Exceeds Expectations, Hits Western Targets

Dutch military intelligence reported an extensive Chinese cyber espionage campaign targeting Western governments and defense companies. A state-backed hacking group responsible for a 2023 attack on the Dutch defense ministry has reportedly affected over 20,000 victims globally. China denies these allegations, while MVID advises adopting the 'Assume Breach' principle.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:10 IST
Chinese Cyber Espionage Exceeds Expectations, Hits Western Targets
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Dutch military intelligence said on Monday that Chinese cyber espionage was more extensive than it had initially thought, targeting Western governments and defence companies. The MIVD agency said a Chinese state-backed hacking group that was behind a 2023 hacking attack on the Dutch defence ministry had claimed at least 20,000 victims worldwide in a few months, and possibly far more.

China's embassy in The Hague did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Beijing routinely denies allegations of cyber espionage and says it opposes all forms of cyberattack. "Targets included dozens of Western governments, international organisations, and numerous companies operating in the defence industry", the MVID said in a statement.

It urged organisations to adopt the "Assume Breach" principle, in which it is assumed that a successful digital attack has already taken place or will take place soon. In April, MIVD said in its annual report that Chinese spies had targeted Dutch semiconductor, aerospace and maritime industries to try to strengthen China's armed forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024