40-Year-Old Arrested for Threatening Telangana BJP MLA

In a significant development, Hyderabad Police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly making threatening calls to Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh. The accused, identified as Mohammed Wasim, was apprehended at RGI Airport after being tracked through extensive call data analysis.

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police revealed that Wasim had been continuously using VoIP applications to make abusive and threatening calls to the MLA. These calls, made from random numbers, included threats to Singh's life and his family's safety, especially before the assembly elections last year.

Further intensifying the gravity of the threats, Singh reported that Wasim also planned to harm Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his election campaign. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 506 and 507, leading to Wasim's eventual arrest upon his arrival from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

