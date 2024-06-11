Left Menu

40-Year-Old Arrested for Threatening Telangana BJP MLA

A 40-year-old man named Mohammed Wasim was arrested for making threatening calls to Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh. Wasim was tracked using call data analysis and apprehended upon arriving at RGI Airport in Hyderabad. The threats included harm to Singh and his family, as well as to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-06-2024 21:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Hyderabad Police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly making threatening calls to Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh. The accused, identified as Mohammed Wasim, was apprehended at RGI Airport after being tracked through extensive call data analysis.

Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police revealed that Wasim had been continuously using VoIP applications to make abusive and threatening calls to the MLA. These calls, made from random numbers, included threats to Singh's life and his family's safety, especially before the assembly elections last year.

Further intensifying the gravity of the threats, Singh reported that Wasim also planned to harm Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his election campaign. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 506 and 507, leading to Wasim's eventual arrest upon his arrival from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

