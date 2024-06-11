Left Menu

NIA Charges PLFI Members for Conspiracy Against Security Forces

The NIA has charge-sheeted two PLFI members for conspiring to attack security forces and extort money from various contractors and businessmen across multiple states. The members sought to revive the PLFI by generating funds through extortion and planned terror attacks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 22:04 IST
In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially charge-sheeted two members of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), implicating them in a conspiracy aimed at attacking security forces and extorting money from railway contractors, businessmen, and others. The official statement was released on Tuesday.

The charge-sheet names Nivesh Kumar, also known as Nivesh Poddar, and Raman Kumar Sonu, alias Sonu Pandit, as prime conspirators. The document was submitted to the NIA special court in Ranchi. According to the agency, these individuals were part of an elaborate scheme to strengthen and revive the PLFI, an outlawed organization that wages an ongoing war against the Indian government.

NIA's investigation revealed that the accused had been generating funds through extortion activities targeting coal traders, transporters, railway contractors, and other businessmen in Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. Part of a broader conspiracy, they aimed to execute terror attacks on security forces and engage in violent activities including murder, arson, and IED attacks. Key figures in this plot included PLFI central committee members Martin Kerkatta, Durga Singh, and armed squad leader Krishna Yadav, alias Sultan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

