Actor Falls Victim to Cyber Scam, Loses Rs 77,000

Actor Mohammad Iqbal alias Iqbal Azad, aged 59, becomes the latest casualty in the escalating wave of cyber fraud. His attempts to book a doctor's appointment in Dadar ended disastrously as a fraudster duped him of Rs 77,000. The money was deducted four days after Azad initially tapped on the fraudulent links.

Despite Azad's proactive step of alerting his bank manager, he still suffered a significant loss on Monday morning when he received SMS notifications of the deduction. His attempt to reach out to the cyber helpline number 1930 yielded no results, compounding his distress.

Law enforcement authorities have registered an FIR against an unidentified person under sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, as they continue their investigation into the incident.

