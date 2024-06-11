Left Menu

Actor Falls Victim to Cyber Scam, Loses Rs 77,000

Actor Mohammad Iqbal alias Iqbal Azad was duped out of Rs 77,000 by a cyber fraudster while attempting to book a doctor’s appointment. The amount was deducted despite Azad alerting his bank manager. Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person under relevant IPC and IT Act sections.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-06-2024 23:13 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 23:13 IST
Actor Falls Victim to Cyber Scam, Loses Rs 77,000
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Mohammad Iqbal alias Iqbal Azad, aged 59, becomes the latest casualty in the escalating wave of cyber fraud. His attempts to book a doctor's appointment in Dadar ended disastrously as a fraudster duped him of Rs 77,000. The money was deducted four days after Azad initially tapped on the fraudulent links.

Despite Azad's proactive step of alerting his bank manager, he still suffered a significant loss on Monday morning when he received SMS notifications of the deduction. His attempt to reach out to the cyber helpline number 1930 yielded no results, compounding his distress.

Law enforcement authorities have registered an FIR against an unidentified person under sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, as they continue their investigation into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024