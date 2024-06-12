Greek-owned Cargo Ship Struck Near Yemen's Hodeidah

A Greek-owned cargo ship was struck by a small craft off Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah sustaining damage in its engine room, maritime security firms and shipping sources said on Wednesday.

The vessel, Tutor, was hit approximately 67.7 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's port of Hodeidah, said British security firm Ambrey, and the incident bore the hallmarks of an attack by Yemen's Houthi militia. "The vessel aligned with the Houthi target profile at the time of the incident," Ambrey said in an advisory note.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said a small, 5-7 metres long craft of white colour collided with the cargo ship's stern. The Liberian-flagged vessel sustained damage in what appeared to be a deliberate attack, two Greek shipping sources said on condition of anonymity, adding that the engine room had taken in water.

The ship was sailing to India, a Greek shipping ministry source said, confirming the incident. The vessel's manager was not immediately available for comment.

Houthi militants, who control Yemen's capital and most populous areas, have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea region since November in solidarity with the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas, drawing retaliatory U.S. and British strikes since February.

