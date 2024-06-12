Left Menu

Family Tragedy in Barmer: Mother and Children Suicide Over Ration Dispute

A woman in Rajasthan's Barmer district allegedly committed suicide with her two children after a dispute with her husband over free ration distribution. The incident led to a police case under multiple IPC sections against her husband and his family. Bodies were sent for post-mortem and investigations are ongoing.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:49 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
A family tragedy unfolded in Rajasthan's Barmer district as a woman allegedly committed suicide along with her two children following a domestic dispute with her husband over ration distribution, police reported Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night. The woman, identified as 28-year-old Rehmat, jumped into a water tank near their house, taking her eight-year-old daughter Maryam and five-year-old son Yasin with her, detailed Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Sanwalaram.

The conflict began when Rehmat's husband, Shakoor Khan, sought to give their government-provided free ration to his parents, leading to a heated argument. The altercation escalated, culminating in the tragic act. A case has been registered against Shakoor Khan, his parents, and two others under various IPC sections including conspiracy and abetment to suicide. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations, and further investigations are in progress, police confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

