Family Tragedy in Barmer: Mother and Children Suicide Over Ration Dispute
A woman in Rajasthan's Barmer district allegedly committed suicide with her two children after a dispute with her husband over free ration distribution. The incident led to a police case under multiple IPC sections against her husband and his family. Bodies were sent for post-mortem and investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A family tragedy unfolded in Rajasthan's Barmer district as a woman allegedly committed suicide along with her two children following a domestic dispute with her husband over ration distribution, police reported Wednesday.
The incident occurred on Tuesday night. The woman, identified as 28-year-old Rehmat, jumped into a water tank near their house, taking her eight-year-old daughter Maryam and five-year-old son Yasin with her, detailed Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Sanwalaram.
The conflict began when Rehmat's husband, Shakoor Khan, sought to give their government-provided free ration to his parents, leading to a heated argument. The altercation escalated, culminating in the tragic act. A case has been registered against Shakoor Khan, his parents, and two others under various IPC sections including conspiracy and abetment to suicide. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations, and further investigations are in progress, police confirmed.
