Delhi Water Crisis: Minister Atishi Demands Probe into Tanker Mafia Collusion

Delhi Water Minister Atishi has demanded an inquiry into alleged collusion between senior officers and the tanker mafia amid the city's water crisis. She has also asked the Lieutenant Governor to deploy an ACP-level officer to monitor illegal water filling along Munak Canal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:55 IST
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is grappling with a severe water crisis, prompting Water Minister Atishi to write to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday. Atishi has demanded an inquiry into the alleged collusion between senior government officers and the tanker mafia, which she claims has exacerbated the city's water shortage.

The minister cited a significant reduction in the number of water tankers deployed by the Delhi Jal Board over the past year, from 1,203 in June last year to just 888 in January 2024. She accused senior officers of ignoring her repeated requests to increase the number of tankers, which has led to the proliferation of illegal private tankers.

Atishi has also urged the LG to deploy an ACP-level police officer to patrol the Munak Canal to prevent illegal water filling. She expressed deep concerns about the possible collusion between senior officials and the tanker mafia, calling for an urgent inquiry and suspension of the involved officers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

