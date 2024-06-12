Kuwait Tragedy: Sheikh Meshal Orders Probe Into Fatal Fire

Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, has commanded a thorough investigation into a devastating fire in an apartment structure accommodating foreign laborers, many of whom were Indians. The tragic incident resulted in at least 49 fatalities.

Authoritative sources, including the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), confirmed that Sheikh Meshal has expressed profound sorrow and deep sympathy for the victims' families, pledging rapid accountability for those found guilty of negligence.

Complementing his response, Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah have also conveyed their condolences. Authorities have been instructed to detain the building owner and relevant parties pending a thorough forensic inquiry.

