Kuwait Tragedy: Sheikh Meshal Orders Probe Into Fatal Fire
Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, has ordered an investigation into a massive fire at an apartment building housing foreign workers, primarily Indians. The blaze claimed at least 49 lives. Sheikh Meshal offered condolences and directed authorities to hold those responsible accountable.
Authoritative sources, including the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), confirmed that Sheikh Meshal has expressed profound sorrow and deep sympathy for the victims' families, pledging rapid accountability for those found guilty of negligence.
Complementing his response, Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah have also conveyed their condolences. Authorities have been instructed to detain the building owner and relevant parties pending a thorough forensic inquiry.
