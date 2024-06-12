Kerala CM's Crusade Against Police Criminals

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday issued a stringent warning to the police, stating unequivocally that his government will not tolerate criminals within the state force.

Addressing the state assembly during the discussions on the Home Department's demand for grants, Vijayan revealed that 108 police officers had been dismissed over the past eight years. 'The policy of this government is not to tolerate criminals in the Kerala police,' he asserted.

Vijayan highlighted that the credibility of the police force is significantly damaged when those expected to dispense justice are themselves involved in criminal activities. He noted that the police's performance as a disciplined force would be evaluated at multiple levels, stressing the importance of officers' social associations and interactions.

In an indirect reference to a recent controversy involving a senior police officer seen socializing with a notorious goon, Vijayan said strict instructions have been given to the police to exercise caution in social settings and photographs with individuals.

He acknowledged a positive shift in the majority of officials' attitudes but pointed out that a persistent minority remains resistant to change. These individuals are being identified and removed, Vijayan noted, referencing the 108 dismissals.

The Chief Minister concluded by affirming that only a small fraction of the force harbors wrongful tendencies and emphasized the government's support for those who maintain integrity.

