Left Menu

Clash Erupts Over Inflammatory Slogans in Mangaluru

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal confirmed that inflammatory slogans led to a violent clash in Boliyaru, resulting in the stabbing of two BJP cadres. The clash erupted during a celebration of the BJP-led NDA government's swearing-in. Police have arrested 13 individuals and are investigating further.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-06-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 21:02 IST
Clash Erupts Over Inflammatory Slogans in Mangaluru
  • Country:
  • India

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal on Wednesday confirmed the occurrence of inflammatory slogans raised by a group in Boliyaru, Buntwal taluk, on June 9, which triggered a stabbing incident.

Two BJP cadres were stabbed and another reportedly thrashed during a youth clash in Dakshina Kannada district. Celebrations for the BJP-led NDA government's swearing-in sparked the confrontation, according to police.

At a press conference, Commissioner Agarwal stated that the slogans provoked an assault from another youth group. He mentioned that the local mosque's head had also reported the inflammatory slogans, corroborated by the police inquiry.

''Three special teams have been formed to apprehend the attackers. Out of a group of 30-40 individuals, 13 arrests have been made, and more are expected,'' Agarwal reported. ''Those injured are out of danger and have been treated at a local hospital,'' he added.

Police initially reported that revellers had chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near a mosque on Sunday. Youths in front of the mosque opposed the slogans, leading to the stabbing. Commissioner Agarwal later clarified that 'hate' slogans were the cause of the violent clash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024