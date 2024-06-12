Clash Erupts Over Inflammatory Slogans in Mangaluru

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal on Wednesday confirmed the occurrence of inflammatory slogans raised by a group in Boliyaru, Buntwal taluk, on June 9, which triggered a stabbing incident.

Two BJP cadres were stabbed and another reportedly thrashed during a youth clash in Dakshina Kannada district. Celebrations for the BJP-led NDA government's swearing-in sparked the confrontation, according to police.

At a press conference, Commissioner Agarwal stated that the slogans provoked an assault from another youth group. He mentioned that the local mosque's head had also reported the inflammatory slogans, corroborated by the police inquiry.

''Three special teams have been formed to apprehend the attackers. Out of a group of 30-40 individuals, 13 arrests have been made, and more are expected,'' Agarwal reported. ''Those injured are out of danger and have been treated at a local hospital,'' he added.

Police initially reported that revellers had chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near a mosque on Sunday. Youths in front of the mosque opposed the slogans, leading to the stabbing. Commissioner Agarwal later clarified that 'hate' slogans were the cause of the violent clash.

