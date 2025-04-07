Narine's Clash with 'Clone' Rathi in High-Stakes IPL Face-off
Sunil Narine meets his admirer and rival, Digvesh Rathi, in an IPL cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. The game is crucial with both teams eager to secure victory. Rathi, inspired by Narine, has impressed in recent performances but faces scrutiny for his on-field celebrations.
Sunil Narine will come face-to-face with his 'clone' and biggest fan, Digvesh Rathi, as Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL match at Eden Gardens on Tuesday afternoon.
Both teams have garnered two wins each, sharing four points, with KKR's performance marked by a strong comeback after early defeats. Rathi, after capturing attention in the Delhi Premier League, now challenges his idol Narine.
Rathi's bowling and charismatic celebrations have been a highlight, though controversial, with notable contributions against Mumbai Indians. As the clash looms, both players stand primed to influence their teams' fortunes.
