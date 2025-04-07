Narine's Clash with 'Clone' Rathi in High-Stakes IPL Face-off

Sunil Narine will come face-to-face with his 'clone' and biggest fan, Digvesh Rathi, as Kolkata Knight Riders host Lucknow Super Giants in a crucial IPL match at Eden Gardens on Tuesday afternoon.

Both teams have garnered two wins each, sharing four points, with KKR's performance marked by a strong comeback after early defeats. Rathi, after capturing attention in the Delhi Premier League, now challenges his idol Narine.

Rathi's bowling and charismatic celebrations have been a highlight, though controversial, with notable contributions against Mumbai Indians. As the clash looms, both players stand primed to influence their teams' fortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)