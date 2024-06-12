Water Wars: AAP Minister Atishi Clashes with Delhi LG over Crisis

In a heated exchange on social media, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Water Minister Atishi clashed over the city's ongoing water crisis. Atishi accused the LG and BJP of obstructing the water supply to Delhi's residents due to political biases. She claimed that the press release from the LG's office contained abusive language directed at her.

The LG's office, however, refuted her allegations, stating that her comments were misleading and unfounded. According to the LG, Delhi has been receiving more water than its allocated share from Haryana, contradicting Atishi's claims of scarcity. The office cited official documents and a Supreme Court affidavit to support their stance.

Further complicating the issue, the LG's office criticized the Delhi government for not addressing the water mafia problem and for neglecting the maintenance of the Munak Canal, emphasizing that the repair responsibility lies with Delhi, not Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)