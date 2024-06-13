Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Reacts to Kuwait Fire Tragedy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed sorrow over the Kuwait fire accident that claimed the lives of over 40 Indians. Stalin has directed state authorities to verify if Tamils were among the victims. Injured individuals are receiving hospital care, and helpline numbers have been issued for support.

Updated: 13-06-2024 11:01 IST
M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday expressed profound sorrow over the fire accident in Kuwait, which resulted in the deaths of 'over 40 Indians'.

Stalin stated he has ordered state authorities to verify if any Tamils were among the affected. Conveying his condolences to the bereaved families, he urged the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils to investigate further.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the Ministry of External Affairs is coordinating closely with the Indian Embassy and Tamil associations in Kuwait. He also highlighted that helpline numbers have been provided for assistance.

The unfortunate incident in Kuwait's Mangaf city has left 49 foreign workers dead, including around 40 Indians, and injured 50 others, all of whom are being treated at local hospitals.

