Tragic Incident: Young Life Lost in Thane
A tragic incident occurred in Thane's Kalyan area, where a 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping off an under-construction building. She was found in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries. Authorities are investigating the reasons for this heartbreaking event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:46 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heartbreaking incident in Thane's Kalyan area, a 16-year-old girl allegedly took her own life by jumping from the eighth floor of an under-construction building. The tragic event occurred at approximately 11:30 pm on April 14.
The Bazarpeth police reported finding the girl in a pool of blood and rushing her to the nearest hospital, where she died after a couple of hours. The incident has left the community in shock.
Authorities have initiated a probe to uncover the reasons behind this extreme step, while the local community mourns the incomprehensible loss of such a young life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major Police Reshuffle in Manipur: Key Officers Transferred
Notorious Criminal Dilip Alias Harish Arrested in Major Police Crackdown
Five killed in road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district: Police.
Golden Retrievers Bring Comfort Amidst Rubble in Bangkok Tragedy
Cross-Border Police Operation Foils Cow Slaughter Gang