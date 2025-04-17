Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Young Life Lost in Thane

A tragic incident occurred in Thane's Kalyan area, where a 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping off an under-construction building. She was found in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries. Authorities are investigating the reasons for this heartbreaking event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident in Thane's Kalyan area, a 16-year-old girl allegedly took her own life by jumping from the eighth floor of an under-construction building. The tragic event occurred at approximately 11:30 pm on April 14.

The Bazarpeth police reported finding the girl in a pool of blood and rushing her to the nearest hospital, where she died after a couple of hours. The incident has left the community in shock.

Authorities have initiated a probe to uncover the reasons behind this extreme step, while the local community mourns the incomprehensible loss of such a young life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

