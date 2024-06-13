Left Menu

J&K Terrorist Hunt Intensifies: Forces on High Alert

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir continue extensive operations to track down terrorists involved in recent attacks. The hunt follows multiple terrorist strikes in various districts, resulting in casualties. Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed in Kathua, and forces remain on alert across the region amid ongoing threats.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-06-2024 11:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 11:50 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Security operations have escalated in Jammu and Kashmir, with forces intensifying their efforts to neutralize terrorists responsible for recent attacks. Officials reported continued search activities in Doda and Reasi districts on Thursday.

Four terrorist attacks in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts over the past four days have left nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan dead, with numerous injuries sustained by security personnel and civilians. Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed in Kathua, and a significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

Security forces, including the Army, police, and paramilitary units, resumed their operations in multiple areas, despite no fresh contact with the terrorists as of yet. The police issued sketches and announced a reward for information on the suspects, as search operations expanded to nearby regions.

