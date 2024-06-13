J&K Terrorist Hunt Intensifies: Forces on High Alert

Security operations have escalated in Jammu and Kashmir, with forces intensifying their efforts to neutralize terrorists responsible for recent attacks. Officials reported continued search activities in Doda and Reasi districts on Thursday.

Four terrorist attacks in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts over the past four days have left nine pilgrims and a CRPF jawan dead, with numerous injuries sustained by security personnel and civilians. Two suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed in Kathua, and a significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.

Security forces, including the Army, police, and paramilitary units, resumed their operations in multiple areas, despite no fresh contact with the terrorists as of yet. The police issued sketches and announced a reward for information on the suspects, as search operations expanded to nearby regions.

