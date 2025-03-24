Intense Gunfight in Kathua: Terrorists and Security Forces Clash in Nursery Standoff

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district faced off against a group of terrorists on Sunday, sparking intense gunfire in a local nursery near the border.

The gunfight, which lasted over 30 minutes, ensued after security personnel acted on intelligence about terrorists infiltrating the area. Despite heavy firing, there were no casualties reported.

The incident has heightened tensions in the village as security operations continue amidst local fear and increased vigilance following cross-border infiltration.

(With inputs from agencies.)