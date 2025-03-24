Left Menu

Intense Gunfight in Kathua: Terrorists and Security Forces Clash in Nursery Standoff

On Sunday, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district engaged in a gunfight with terrorists hiding in a local nursery. The clash lasted over half an hour without casualties. Reinforcements were dispatched to strengthen the area. The incident heightened fear among residents of the village.

Updated: 24-03-2025 00:22 IST
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district faced off against a group of terrorists on Sunday, sparking intense gunfire in a local nursery near the border.

The gunfight, which lasted over 30 minutes, ensued after security personnel acted on intelligence about terrorists infiltrating the area. Despite heavy firing, there were no casualties reported.

The incident has heightened tensions in the village as security operations continue amidst local fear and increased vigilance following cross-border infiltration.

