High-Stakes Gunfight Erupts Near International Border in Jammu and Kashmir

A gunfight ensued near the International Border in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces intercepted terrorists hiding in a nursery. The encounter involved the Special Operations Group, with reinforcements from the Army and police. Efforts to neutralize the terrorists are ongoing amid heavy gunfire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-03-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 21:57 IST
On Sunday, a gunfight broke out in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, near the International Border, when security forces confronted a group of terrorists who had infiltrated the region. The terrorists had taken shelter in a dense nursery close to Sanyal village, just 1.5 kilometers from the border in Hiranagar sector, according to officials.

Acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a search operation, leading to a confrontation. The hiding terrorists initiated heavy gunfire, prompting retaliatory action from the police. The exchange of fire lasted for nearly thirty minutes, with no immediate reports of casualties, officials confirmed.

Reinforcements from the police, Army, and paramilitary forces were deployed to strengthen the cordon around the nursery, as efforts to neutralize the terrorists continue. A seven-year-old girl, Anchal Kumar, was injured and transferred to a local hospital, although the cause of her injuries remains unclear. Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat is overseeing the anti-terrorist operation at the site, which also involved participation from the Army's Rising Star Corps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

