High-Stakes Gunfight Erupts Near International Border in Jammu and Kashmir

On Sunday, a gunfight broke out in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, near the International Border, when security forces confronted a group of terrorists who had infiltrated the region. The terrorists had taken shelter in a dense nursery close to Sanyal village, just 1.5 kilometers from the border in Hiranagar sector, according to officials.

Acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a search operation, leading to a confrontation. The hiding terrorists initiated heavy gunfire, prompting retaliatory action from the police. The exchange of fire lasted for nearly thirty minutes, with no immediate reports of casualties, officials confirmed.

Reinforcements from the police, Army, and paramilitary forces were deployed to strengthen the cordon around the nursery, as efforts to neutralize the terrorists continue. A seven-year-old girl, Anchal Kumar, was injured and transferred to a local hospital, although the cause of her injuries remains unclear. Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat is overseeing the anti-terrorist operation at the site, which also involved participation from the Army's Rising Star Corps.

