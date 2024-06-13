Punjab DGP Commands Stern Action Against Lawbreakers

In a firm directive aimed at maintaining law and order across Punjab, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Thursday instructed officers to take stringent actions against lawbreakers.

During a state-level review meeting conducted via videoconferencing, DGP Yadav evaluated police efforts on the ground against organized crime and drug trafficking.

Senior officers, including Special DGPs Kuldeep Singh and Arpit Shukla, ADGPs Promod Ban, RK Jaiswal, and Amit Prasad, attended the meeting, according to an official statement.

The Punjab Police, which recorded a significant seizure of 1,450 kg of heroin this year, was urged by Yadav to intensify scrutiny on drug peddlers and smugglers to curb supply at the source.

Officers were directed to identify and take action against prominent smugglers to dismantle supply chains. Yadav emphasized the use of domain experts to trace drug money trails and enforce the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act to seize illegally acquired properties.

Ensuring that no anti-social element is overlooked, Yadav instructed SHOs to remain accessible to the public to foster citizen-friendly policing.

The DGP has mandated all senior officers from ADGPs to SHOs to be available in their offices from 11 am to 1 pm on working days to address public grievances.

Coordination between district police chiefs and specialized units to eradicate gangster culture and drug issues was also highlighted. Monthly district-level crime reviews and orderly rooms for police personnel grievances were ordered.

Special DGP Singh called for intensified measures against drug smugglers, announcing a dedicated helpline for public tips on drug activities. DGP Shukla emphasized night operations and monitoring of repeat offenders, while Ban urged officers to track gangsters on bail.

ADGP Prasad added that activating human intelligence in villages is critical for gathering information on criminal activities.

