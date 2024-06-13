Rao Inderjit Singh Takes Charge: A New Era for Statistics and Programme Implementation
Rao Inderjit Singh assumed his new role as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation. Singh, who recently won the Lok Sabha elections from Gurgaon by defeating Raj Babbar, was greeted by Saurabh Garg, Secretary of the Ministry, and other senior officers.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Rao Inderjit Singh officially took on his responsibilities as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation this Thursday, marking a significant phase for the ministry.
In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Singh triumphed over Bollywood actor Raj Babbar by a margin of 75,079 votes from Gurgaon in Haryana.
As Singh assumed his responsibilities, he was warmly welcomed by Saurabh Garg, Secretary of the Ministry, along with other senior officials, according to a statement released by the ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INDIA Bloc Poised for Decisive Victory in Lok Sabha Polls
Seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections to take BJP beyond 400 seats: Anurag Thakur
Delhi Government to hold an emergency meeting to address the issue of water shortage
Stocks continue to consolidate ahead of Lok Sabha election results
Congress Accuses Modi Government of Failing India's Farmers