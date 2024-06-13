Rao Inderjit Singh Takes Charge: A New Era for Statistics and Programme Implementation

Rao Inderjit Singh officially took on his responsibilities as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Statistics and Programme Implementation this Thursday, marking a significant phase for the ministry.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Singh triumphed over Bollywood actor Raj Babbar by a margin of 75,079 votes from Gurgaon in Haryana.

As Singh assumed his responsibilities, he was warmly welcomed by Saurabh Garg, Secretary of the Ministry, along with other senior officials, according to a statement released by the ministry.

