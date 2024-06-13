Tragic Accident in Rajouri: Soldier Killed, Four Injured

An army personnel lost his life, and four others sustained injuries when their vehicle skidded off the road, plunging into a gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Bhawani village, close to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector during the evening hours.

Rescue teams promptly transported the five soldiers to a nearby hospital. Tragically, one soldier was declared brought dead upon arrival.

