Tragic Accident in Rajouri: Soldier Killed, Four Injured
An army personnel died and four others were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The accident occurred near Bhawani village close to the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector. Rescuers transported the injured to a hospital where one was pronounced dead.
An army personnel lost his life, and four others sustained injuries when their vehicle skidded off the road, plunging into a gorge in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Thursday.
The incident occurred near Bhawani village, close to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Nowshera sector during the evening hours.
Rescue teams promptly transported the five soldiers to a nearby hospital. Tragically, one soldier was declared brought dead upon arrival.
