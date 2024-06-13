Left Menu

Rajasthan Chief Minister Targets Previous Government Over Jal Jeevan Mission Mismanagement

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma criticized the previous Congress government for failing to provide tap water in rural households under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He also announced the state government's commitment to empowering farmers and suggested naming a new educational institution after Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsala.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:56 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Targets Previous Government Over Jal Jeevan Mission Mismanagement
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has accused the former Congress government of neglecting the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide tap water in every rural household. Speaking at a public gathering in Mundia village, Karauli, Sharma claimed that the scheme suffered from corruption under the previous administration, depriving people of essential resources.

Sharma dedicated his speech to addressing the needs of farmers, reaffirming his government's commitment to their prosperity and happiness through various welfare schemes and policy decisions. He emphasized that both central and state governments are actively supporting farmers financially.

In another significant announcement, Sharma proposed the establishment of an educational institution in honor of Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsala, a revered Gurjar leader and former Indian Army officer. Sharma praised Bainsala's contributions to society, noting his efforts against social inequalities and his advocacy for girl education and the elimination of dowry practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024