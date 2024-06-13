Rajasthan Chief Minister Targets Previous Government Over Jal Jeevan Mission Mismanagement

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has accused the former Congress government of neglecting the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide tap water in every rural household. Speaking at a public gathering in Mundia village, Karauli, Sharma claimed that the scheme suffered from corruption under the previous administration, depriving people of essential resources.

Sharma dedicated his speech to addressing the needs of farmers, reaffirming his government's commitment to their prosperity and happiness through various welfare schemes and policy decisions. He emphasized that both central and state governments are actively supporting farmers financially.

In another significant announcement, Sharma proposed the establishment of an educational institution in honor of Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsala, a revered Gurjar leader and former Indian Army officer. Sharma praised Bainsala's contributions to society, noting his efforts against social inequalities and his advocacy for girl education and the elimination of dowry practices.

