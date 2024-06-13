Left Menu

NHRC Demands Answers Over Fatal Vrindavan Septic Tank Incident

The NHRC has issued notices to Uttar Pradesh's government and police chief concerning the death of three workers in a septic tank in Vrindavan. The workers, electrocuted while repairing a motor without safety gear, were hired by a private contractor. The NHRC attributes the incident to negligence and demands accountability.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:38 IST
NHRC Demands Answers Over Fatal Vrindavan Septic Tank Incident
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken swift action, issuing notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state's police chief following reports of three workers' tragic deaths inside a private septic tank in Vrindavan.

Sources reveal the victims were electrocuted while fixing a motor inside the hazardous environment, all without essential safety gear. The NHRC stated in their report that these workers were employed by a private contractor and highlighted gross negligence on part of the contractor and local authorities, marking it a serious human rights violation.

The commission has requested a detailed report encompassing the status of the FIR, actions against the responsible parties, and compensation provided to the deceased workers' families. Additionally, the NHRC emphasized the importance of banning hazardous cleaning activities without protective equipment and called for implementing technology-driven solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

Ukraine War's Hidden Toll: CO2 Emissions and Environmental Impact

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024