NHRC Demands Answers Over Fatal Vrindavan Septic Tank Incident

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken swift action, issuing notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state's police chief following reports of three workers' tragic deaths inside a private septic tank in Vrindavan.

Sources reveal the victims were electrocuted while fixing a motor inside the hazardous environment, all without essential safety gear. The NHRC stated in their report that these workers were employed by a private contractor and highlighted gross negligence on part of the contractor and local authorities, marking it a serious human rights violation.

The commission has requested a detailed report encompassing the status of the FIR, actions against the responsible parties, and compensation provided to the deceased workers' families. Additionally, the NHRC emphasized the importance of banning hazardous cleaning activities without protective equipment and called for implementing technology-driven solutions.

