Modi Reviews J-K Terror Situation & Reappoints Key Officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assessed the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the necessity to implement an extensive range of counter-terrorism strategies. This review follows a series of terror incidents, including an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims.

In tandem with these developments, seasoned intelligence officer Ajit Doval was reappointed as the National Security Advisor for another five-year term. Similarly, P K Mishra continues his role as the principal secretary to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister's directive comes amid a climate of heightened security concerns, underscoring the government's commitment to maintaining national security and addressing regional challenges effectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)