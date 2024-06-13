Modi Reviews J-K Terror Situation & Reappoints Key Officials
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the Jammu and Kashmir terror situation, urging officials to deploy comprehensive counter-terror measures. Additionally, he reappointed Ajit Doval as National Security Advisor and P K Mishra as principal secretary for another five-year term.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday assessed the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the necessity to implement an extensive range of counter-terrorism strategies. This review follows a series of terror incidents, including an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims.
In tandem with these developments, seasoned intelligence officer Ajit Doval was reappointed as the National Security Advisor for another five-year term. Similarly, P K Mishra continues his role as the principal secretary to the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister's directive comes amid a climate of heightened security concerns, underscoring the government's commitment to maintaining national security and addressing regional challenges effectively.
