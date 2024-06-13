India Airlifts Victims of Kuwait Fire Tragedy, Ensures Support

In a tragic turn of events, India is dispatching a military transport aircraft to Kuwait to repatriate the mortal remains of over 40 Indian nationals who perished in a catastrophic fire. The incident, which occurred in southern Kuwait, has claimed the lives of 49 migrant workers and injured an additional 50 individuals.

Kuwaiti authorities confirmed the identification of 45 Indian nationals and three Filipino nationals among the deceased. The Indian Air Force's C-130J transport aircraft is scheduled to return to India with the bodies, initially landing in Kochi before proceeding to Delhi.

Kuwaiti authorities attributed the fire to an electrical circuit malfunction, as confirmed by their Fire Force. High-ranking officials, including India's Minister of State for External Affairs and Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, have held discussions to ensure full support, including medical care and thorough investigation into the incident.

