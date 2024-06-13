Left Menu

Minors Detained for Brutal Iron Rod Attack in Pune

Four minors were detained for allegedly attacking a senior citizen and two others with an iron rod during an attempted robbery in Pune. The septuagenarian suffered severe head injuries and is receiving treatment, while authorities search for two remaining suspects.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:23 IST
Minors Detained for Brutal Iron Rod Attack in Pune
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling incident early Thursday morning, four minors were detained for allegedly attacking a senior citizen and two others with an iron rod during an attempted robbery in Pune, according to local police.

The attack, which occurred in Aundh, left the 77-year-old victim with severe head injuries. The official from Chaturshringi police station revealed that the attack took place around 5:20 AM during the victim's morning walk.

He informed that the gang, consisting of six persons, confronted the elderly man. Upon resistance, he was struck on the head with an iron rod, followed by assaults on two additional individuals. While four minors have been detained, authorities are actively searching for the remaining two suspects. An attempt to murder case has been filed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024