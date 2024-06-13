Minors Detained for Brutal Iron Rod Attack in Pune

In a troubling incident early Thursday morning, four minors were detained for allegedly attacking a senior citizen and two others with an iron rod during an attempted robbery in Pune, according to local police.

The attack, which occurred in Aundh, left the 77-year-old victim with severe head injuries. The official from Chaturshringi police station revealed that the attack took place around 5:20 AM during the victim's morning walk.

He informed that the gang, consisting of six persons, confronted the elderly man. Upon resistance, he was struck on the head with an iron rod, followed by assaults on two additional individuals. While four minors have been detained, authorities are actively searching for the remaining two suspects. An attempt to murder case has been filed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)