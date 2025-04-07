Left Menu

Alimony Heist Foiled: Trio Arrested in Delhi Robbery Plot

Three men, including a 25-year-old, were arrested for attempting to rob an elderly woman to fund alimony payments. The robbery in Delhi's Pitampura was thwarted by the victim's daughter. The suspects, caught after CCTV examination and raids, included individuals with prior criminal records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an audacious robbery attempt, a 25-year-old man and his two associates were arrested for planning to rob an elderly woman to gather funds for alimony payments, according to Delhi police.

The accused, identified as Pankaj and his accomplices Raman Swami and Abhishek, targeted a 72-year-old resident in Pitampura, northwest Delhi. They were captured after a rapid response from police and review of CCTV footage.

The heist was thwarted when the woman's daughter intervened, locking the culprits inside the house temporarily. The trio fled but were identified and apprehended following multiple raids, revealing previous criminal activities for some of the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

