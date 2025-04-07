Delhi Heist Foiled: Trio Arrested in Alimony-Fueled Robbery Attempt

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): In a disturbing turn of events, a robbery attempt was thwarted in the bustling neighborhood of Pitampura, Delhi. Three men attempted an armed heist at a senior citizen's home, aiming to fund alimony obligations post-divorce. Police arrested the suspects and confiscated weapons used in the crime on Monday.

On March 31, at around 3:30 PM, a call was made to Police Station Maurya Enclave about a gun being brandished. Kamlesh Arora, the 72-year-old victim, recounted that an assailant forced his way in under the guise of delivering a parcel and attempted to choke her before his accomplices joined him. Her daughter, sensing danger, managed to lock the door, causing the thieves to flee on a motorcycle.

The police, analyzing CCTV footage and drawing on local intelligence, swiftly caught two suspects: Pankaj, 25, and Rama Swami, 28. The mastermind, Pankaj, confessed that he orchestrated the robbery to fulfill his alimony requirements. Subsequently, Abhishek alias Harsh, 26, was also detained. A motorcycle, a country-made pistol, and other crime-related items were recovered. Investigations are ongoing.

