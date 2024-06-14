Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Abortion Drug Access Amid Ongoing Legal Battles

The Supreme Court upheld access to mifepristone, a key drug used in most US abortions, in a unanimous decision. This decision comes despite ongoing efforts by abortion opponents who lack the legal standing to sue. The ruling avoids immediate political impact but sets the stage for continued legal and political battles.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-06-2024 01:48 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 01:48 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Abortion Drug Access Amid Ongoing Legal Battles
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

The Supreme Court has unanimously upheld access to mifepristone, a medication involved in the majority of abortions in the United States, in a significant ruling on Thursday.

Two years after overturning the nationwide right to abortion, the court found anti-abortion doctors lacked the legal standing to challenge the drug.

This decision leaves room for continued opposition from anti-abortion states and activists, potentially leading to more legal disputes. Justice Brett Kavanaugh employed a minimalist approach to achieve unanimous agreement, sidestepping deeper legal questions and political controversies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024