Supreme Court Upholds Abortion Drug Access Amid Ongoing Legal Battles
The Supreme Court upheld access to mifepristone, a key drug used in most US abortions, in a unanimous decision. This decision comes despite ongoing efforts by abortion opponents who lack the legal standing to sue. The ruling avoids immediate political impact but sets the stage for continued legal and political battles.
The Supreme Court has unanimously upheld access to mifepristone, a medication involved in the majority of abortions in the United States, in a significant ruling on Thursday.
Two years after overturning the nationwide right to abortion, the court found anti-abortion doctors lacked the legal standing to challenge the drug.
This decision leaves room for continued opposition from anti-abortion states and activists, potentially leading to more legal disputes. Justice Brett Kavanaugh employed a minimalist approach to achieve unanimous agreement, sidestepping deeper legal questions and political controversies.
