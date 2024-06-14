Supreme Court Upholds Abortion Drug Access Amid Ongoing Legal Battles

The Supreme Court has unanimously upheld access to mifepristone, a medication involved in the majority of abortions in the United States, in a significant ruling on Thursday.

Two years after overturning the nationwide right to abortion, the court found anti-abortion doctors lacked the legal standing to challenge the drug.

This decision leaves room for continued opposition from anti-abortion states and activists, potentially leading to more legal disputes. Justice Brett Kavanaugh employed a minimalist approach to achieve unanimous agreement, sidestepping deeper legal questions and political controversies.

