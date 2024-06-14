Left Menu

UN, Global Humanitarian Organizations Urge Houthis to Release Detained Staff

Six UN agencies and three humanitarian organizations have called for the immediate release of 17 staff members detained by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The Houthis claim the detainees are part of an 'American-Israeli spy network.' This unprecedented detention has drawn condemnation from several nations and highlights the escalating humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

AI Generated Representative Image

In a coordinated appeal on Thursday, six United Nations (UN) agencies along with three international humanitarian organizations demanded the immediate release of 17 staff members detained by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The situation has escalated with multiple nations and the European Union echoing this call ahead of a crucial UN Security Council meeting on Yemen.

The Houthis have defended the arrests by alleging that the detainees are members of an 'American-Israeli spy network.' These accusations come in the wake of the detainment of both UN staff and other aid workers, a move condemned globally and described as 'unprecedented' in its gravity.

UN special envoy Hans Grundberg emphasized the urgency of resolving this issue and urged the Houthis to comply with international humanitarian law. As Yemen faces a deteriorating humanitarian crisis, the detentions underline the intensified conflict and increasing internal crackdowns in the region.

