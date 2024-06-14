U.S. Military Thwarts Houthi Missile Attacks
The U.S. military successfully destroyed two Houthi patrol boats, an uncrewed surface vessel, and a drone over the Red Sea. Despite the launch of two anti-ship ballistic missiles by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen, no damage or injuries were reported.
The U.S. military said on Thursday it destroyed two Houthi patrol boats, one uncrewed surface vessel and one drone over the Red Sea.
Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who control most areas of Yemen, launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles from a Houthi controlled area of Yemen into the Red Sea, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement, adding there was no damage or injuries from those missiles.
