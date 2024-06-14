Left Menu

Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan Served Notice for Land Encroachment

Former India cricketer and newly elected Trinamool Congress MP Yusuf Pathan has been served a notice by the BJP-ruled Vadodara Municipal Corporation in Gujarat for allegedly encroaching on a plot of land. The VMC claims the land belongs to them, and a compound wall was constructed without approval.

Updated: 14-06-2024 08:48 IST
In a new controversy, the BJP-controlled Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) in Gujarat has issued a notice to former India cricketer and freshly elected Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Yusuf Pathan. The notice alleges Pathan encroached on a plot of land owned by the civic body.

The notice, served to Pathan on June 6, came to light after former BJP corporator Vijay Pawar elevated the issue. VMC's standing committee chairman Shital Mistry confirmed the details during a media briefing on Thursday.

Pathan, who recently won from the Baharampur constituency, is accused of erecting a compound wall around the plot after the state government denied approval to sell the land to him in 2012. The VMC had not fenced off the plot, leading to the alleged encroachment. Mistry emphasized that the VMC will consider further actions if Pathan fails to remove the encroachments.

