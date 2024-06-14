Tragic Kuwait Fire: 45 Indians Return Home

A special Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indians, victims of the tragic fire incident in Kuwait, departed for Kochi on Friday morning.

The devastating fire, which took place on Wednesday at a seven-storey building in Mangaf, claimed the lives of at least 49 foreign workers and left 50 others injured.

The Embassy of India in Kuwait announced the departure on social media platform X, highlighting the swift coordination with Kuwaiti authorities by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who was onboard the aircraft.

According to the Arab Times, Kuwait's Public Prosecution has detained a citizen and several expatriates on charges of manslaughter and accidental injury due to negligence in security and safety measures to prevent fire.

The Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, has ordered compensation for the families of the 49 deceased. Preliminary investigations revealed the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit, stated the Kuwait Fire Force.

