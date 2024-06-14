Chhattisgarh Suspends Top Officials Amid Satnami Community Uproar

The Chhattisgarh government has suspended IAS officer KL Chauhan and IPS officer Sadanand Kumar after arson and vandalism incidents rocked Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, officials reported on Friday.

The General Administration and Home Departments issued the suspension orders late Thursday, citing inadequate action following the destruction of the revered 'jaitkham' by unidentified individuals. The sacred symbol, worshipped by the Satnami community, was damaged near the holy Amar Gufa at Giroudpuri Dham.

A large protest erupted, leading to the torching of a government office and over 150 vehicles. Officials noted the Satnami community's nonviolent history and pegged the violence to a conspiracy, which Congress leaders vehemently denied. A judicial commission has been appointed to investigate the incident.

