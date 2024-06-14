Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Suspends Top Officials Amid Satnami Community Uproar

The Chhattisgarh government has suspended IAS and IPS officers KL Chauhan and Sadanand Kumar following arson and vandalism incidents in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district. The suspensions occurred after alleged inactions on the damage of 'jaitkham', a sacred symbol of the Satnami community. Over 200 individuals involved in the arson have been arrested.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-06-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 10:25 IST
Chhattisgarh Suspends Top Officials Amid Satnami Community Uproar
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh government has suspended IAS officer KL Chauhan and IPS officer Sadanand Kumar after arson and vandalism incidents rocked Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, officials reported on Friday.

The General Administration and Home Departments issued the suspension orders late Thursday, citing inadequate action following the destruction of the revered 'jaitkham' by unidentified individuals. The sacred symbol, worshipped by the Satnami community, was damaged near the holy Amar Gufa at Giroudpuri Dham.

A large protest erupted, leading to the torching of a government office and over 150 vehicles. Officials noted the Satnami community's nonviolent history and pegged the violence to a conspiracy, which Congress leaders vehemently denied. A judicial commission has been appointed to investigate the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024