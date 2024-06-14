Left Menu

Naxalite Blast Injures Two ITBP Personnel in Chhattisgarh

Two ITBP personnel were injured by an IED explosion planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district. The incident occurred during an area domination operation near Kutul village. Both personnel suffered superficial splinter injuries and were hospitalized. A search operation is ongoing in the affected area.

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 14-06-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 11:34 IST
Naxalite Blast Injures Two ITBP Personnel in Chhattisgarh
  Country:
  India

Two personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) sustained injuries following an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion orchestrated by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district early Friday, police confirmed.

The blast was reported around 6:30 am in a forest area near Kutul village under the jurisdiction of Kohkameta police station. The ITBP's 53rd battalion was conducting an area domination operation when the incident unfolded, according to a police official.

The detonation inflicted superficial splinter injuries on two ITBP jawans, who were promptly evacuated to a hospital. The injured personnel are currently out of danger, and a search operation is actively being conducted in the vicinity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

