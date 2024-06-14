Naxalite Blast Injures Two ITBP Personnel in Chhattisgarh

Two personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) sustained injuries following an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion orchestrated by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district early Friday, police confirmed.

The blast was reported around 6:30 am in a forest area near Kutul village under the jurisdiction of Kohkameta police station. The ITBP's 53rd battalion was conducting an area domination operation when the incident unfolded, according to a police official.

The detonation inflicted superficial splinter injuries on two ITBP jawans, who were promptly evacuated to a hospital. The injured personnel are currently out of danger, and a search operation is actively being conducted in the vicinity.

