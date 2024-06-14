Kerala CM Urges Swift Action on Kuwait Fire Tragedy

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday underscored the urgency of implementing stringent measures to prevent a recurrence of tragedies like the Kuwait fire. He expressed optimism that Kuwait will take decisive action against those accountable for the incident.

Speaking at the fourth edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha, Vijayan commended the Kuwaiti government's initial response, hoping for an effective investigation into the fire's cause. He emphasized the importance of adherence to safety norms to avert such disasters.

Vijayan highlighted the poignant scenes at the airport, where he received the mortal remains of 31 Indians. He called for adequate financial assistance for bereaved families and stressed the need for coordinated efforts between the Indian and Kuwaiti governments to ensure timely intervention and compensation for the victims.

